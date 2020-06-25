All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4029 Esker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4029 Esker Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:57 PM

4029 Esker Drive

4029 Eskew Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4029 Eskew Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Great location! New subdivision! New home built in 2019! You'll love this beautiful two story home recently built in desirable Park of Fossil Creek w easy access to I-35W and I-820 highways and just 15 mins from downtown Fort Worth and 30 mins from magnificent Dallas! Few mins away from upscale Fossil Creek & Iron Horse golf clubs and Buffalo Ridge & Arcadia Trail Parks! Beautiful two story house offers master bedroom and two guest bedrooms downstairs, the fourth bedroom and spacious game room upstairs. Big backyard with covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Appealing Brick & Stone Elevation around the house! Energy efficient blown in insulation! Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Esker Drive have any available units?
4029 Esker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 Esker Drive have?
Some of 4029 Esker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Esker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Esker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Esker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4029 Esker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4029 Esker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4029 Esker Drive offers parking.
Does 4029 Esker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 Esker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Esker Drive have a pool?
No, 4029 Esker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4029 Esker Drive have accessible units?
No, 4029 Esker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Esker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 Esker Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin