4029 Esker Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Great location! New subdivision! New home built in 2019! You'll love this beautiful two story home recently built in desirable Park of Fossil Creek w easy access to I-35W and I-820 highways and just 15 mins from downtown Fort Worth and 30 mins from magnificent Dallas! Few mins away from upscale Fossil Creek & Iron Horse golf clubs and Buffalo Ridge & Arcadia Trail Parks! Beautiful two story house offers master bedroom and two guest bedrooms downstairs, the fourth bedroom and spacious game room upstairs. Big backyard with covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Appealing Brick & Stone Elevation around the house! Energy efficient blown in insulation! Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw ISD!