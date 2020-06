Amenities

This small, cozy community offers furnished efficiencies for lease only one mile from Campus. You'll be near the shuttle bus line and many Austin-favorite local restaurants and night life hot spots. Say goodbye to utility bills! Your efficiency will also feature wood floors, gas cooking, a fully-equipped kitchen and built-in bookcases. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.