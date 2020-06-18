All apartments in Austin
400 W ST ELMO RD
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:04 AM

400 W ST ELMO RD

400 West Saint Elmo Road · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 West Saint Elmo Road, Austin, TX 78745
West Congress

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Located in beautiful South Austin, this community is convenient to three highways: Ben White/71, I-35, and Mopac Expressway. South Congress and downtown Austin, McKinney Falls State Park and many shopping and dining destinations are close by as well. Amenities include a full-service business center, laundry facility, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a shimmering swimming pool! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 W ST ELMO RD have any available units?
400 W ST ELMO RD has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 W ST ELMO RD have?
Some of 400 W ST ELMO RD's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 W ST ELMO RD currently offering any rent specials?
400 W ST ELMO RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W ST ELMO RD pet-friendly?
No, 400 W ST ELMO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 400 W ST ELMO RD offer parking?
No, 400 W ST ELMO RD does not offer parking.
Does 400 W ST ELMO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 W ST ELMO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W ST ELMO RD have a pool?
Yes, 400 W ST ELMO RD has a pool.
Does 400 W ST ELMO RD have accessible units?
No, 400 W ST ELMO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 400 W ST ELMO RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 W ST ELMO RD does not have units with dishwashers.
