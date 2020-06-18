400 W ST ELMO RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry pool

Located in beautiful South Austin, this community is convenient to three highways: Ben White/71, I-35, and Mopac Expressway. South Congress and downtown Austin, McKinney Falls State Park and many shopping and dining destinations are close by as well. Amenities include a full-service business center, laundry facility, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a shimmering swimming pool! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.