Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated home with kitchen remodeled by the architect owner. This home is modern yet approachable. Hardwood floors throughout the home, upgraded windows throughout the house. Wonderful green space filled with trees on an expanded corner lot. Tons of natural wildflowers! The backyard is great for entertaining. Don't miss out on this one!