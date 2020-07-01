All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18

3845 Ranch Road 2222 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3845 Ranch Road 2222, Austin, TX 78731
Highland Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 Available 05/30/20 Updated 3 Story, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on 2222 West of Mopac - Updated 3 Story, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on 2222 West of Mopac ~ Open Living Area w/Fireplace & Extended Living on Balcony ~ Stainless Appliances in Kitchen w/Beautiful Backsplash ~ Built in Shelving & Cabinets in Dining ~ Master w/Full Bath & Large Walk-In Closet ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Wood Flooring in Living Area's & Bedrooms ~ Fresh Paint Throughout ~ Large 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Beautiful Pool Steps Away ~ Grounds Maintained by HOA - Minutes to Downtown ~ Shopping & Dining Nearby ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE4342008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 have any available units?
3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 have?
Some of 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 is pet friendly.
Does 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 offers parking.
Does 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 have a pool?
Yes, 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 has a pool.
Does 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 have accessible units?
No, 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 does not have units with dishwashers.

