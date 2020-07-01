Amenities

3845 Ranch Road 2222 Unit 18 Available 05/30/20 Updated 3 Story, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on 2222 West of Mopac - Updated 3 Story, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on 2222 West of Mopac ~ Open Living Area w/Fireplace & Extended Living on Balcony ~ Stainless Appliances in Kitchen w/Beautiful Backsplash ~ Built in Shelving & Cabinets in Dining ~ Master w/Full Bath & Large Walk-In Closet ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Wood Flooring in Living Area's & Bedrooms ~ Fresh Paint Throughout ~ Large 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Beautiful Pool Steps Away ~ Grounds Maintained by HOA - Minutes to Downtown ~ Shopping & Dining Nearby ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



