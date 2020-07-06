Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

3824 Hermalinda St. Available 12/01/19 Impeccable Mueller Home - What's not to love about Mueller? The parks, the food trucks, farmer's market, close to shopping, restaurants, the most amazing community. Do you want block parties? Kids riding bikes in tree lined streets? Then you've come to the right place. This lovely home features all bedrooms upstairs, and is impeccably maintained by the current owners. Study with double glass french doors and closet downstairs. Gorgeous half bath, and large open living room to kitchen with fireplace. Stunning kitchen with all modern amenities, laundry room, attached garage. Off the dining is a perfect deck with green space. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Don't miss the chance to call this your home. Available for move in Dec 1st.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5199665)