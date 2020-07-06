All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

3824 Hermalinda St.

3824 Hermalinda Street · No Longer Available
Location

3824 Hermalinda Street, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
3824 Hermalinda St. Available 12/01/19 Impeccable Mueller Home - What's not to love about Mueller? The parks, the food trucks, farmer's market, close to shopping, restaurants, the most amazing community. Do you want block parties? Kids riding bikes in tree lined streets? Then you've come to the right place. This lovely home features all bedrooms upstairs, and is impeccably maintained by the current owners. Study with double glass french doors and closet downstairs. Gorgeous half bath, and large open living room to kitchen with fireplace. Stunning kitchen with all modern amenities, laundry room, attached garage. Off the dining is a perfect deck with green space. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Don't miss the chance to call this your home. Available for move in Dec 1st.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5199665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Hermalinda St. have any available units?
3824 Hermalinda St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Hermalinda St. have?
Some of 3824 Hermalinda St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Hermalinda St. currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Hermalinda St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Hermalinda St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 Hermalinda St. is pet friendly.
Does 3824 Hermalinda St. offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Hermalinda St. offers parking.
Does 3824 Hermalinda St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Hermalinda St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Hermalinda St. have a pool?
No, 3824 Hermalinda St. does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Hermalinda St. have accessible units?
No, 3824 Hermalinda St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Hermalinda St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 Hermalinda St. does not have units with dishwashers.

