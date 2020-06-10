3815 S Congress Ave

Amenities
This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Gorgeous, custom renovations underway
Loft style options available
Granite or quartz countertops in kitchen and bath
Custom cabinetry with adjustable shelves
Sleek wood-style flooring
Washer and dryer provided
Kitchen pantry
9 to 10 foot ceilings
2" faux wood blinds
Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Tile backsplash
Spectacular views available
Wine fridge
Private patio
Walk-in closets
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Limited-access garage parking
State-of-the-art fitness and yoga studio
Fireside lounge for outdoor entertaining
Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard
Easy access to onsite retail
Pet friendly, w/ space for your four-legged friend to play
Convenient elevators
Urban oasis with shimmering pool and tanning ledge
Alfresco dining space w/ grilling stations & outdoor seating
Conference room and business center
Convenient location with easy access to IH35 and US71
Community Garden
Three outdoor social spaces