3815 Guadalupe St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

A first floor unit in a well-maintained, secluded complex right in the heart of central Austin. Well connected by transit options (UT/Downtown/Domain) and across the street from beautiful Central Park. Walk to grocery stores (Central Market, Wheatsville, Natural Grocers), restaurants & coffee shops.



Newly updated unit is modern, clean, and low-maintenance. It is extremely well insulated and comes with basic cable TV, water, trash/recycling, and hot water so your utility bills will be LOW. Equipped with in-suite washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, range - all the essentials.



Discounts available for longer leases.