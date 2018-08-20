All apartments in Austin
3815 Guadalupe St

3815 Guadalupe Street · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
A first floor unit in a well-maintained, secluded complex right in the heart of central Austin. Well connected by transit options (UT/Downtown/Domain) and across the street from beautiful Central Park. Walk to grocery stores (Central Market, Wheatsville, Natural Grocers), restaurants & coffee shops.

Newly updated unit is modern, clean, and low-maintenance. It is extremely well insulated and comes with basic cable TV, water, trash/recycling, and hot water so your utility bills will be LOW. Equipped with in-suite washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, range - all the essentials.

Discounts available for longer leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Guadalupe St have any available units?
3815 Guadalupe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Guadalupe St have?
Some of 3815 Guadalupe St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Guadalupe St currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Guadalupe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Guadalupe St pet-friendly?
No, 3815 Guadalupe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3815 Guadalupe St offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Guadalupe St offers parking.
Does 3815 Guadalupe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 Guadalupe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Guadalupe St have a pool?
No, 3815 Guadalupe St does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Guadalupe St have accessible units?
No, 3815 Guadalupe St does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Guadalupe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 Guadalupe St has units with dishwashers.

