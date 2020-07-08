All apartments in Austin
3808 Black Granite Drive
Last updated January 5 2020 at 7:43 AM

3808 Black Granite Drive

3808 Black Granite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Black Granite Drive, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Austin, TX! The home features beautiful hard surface flooring throughout the kitchen and downstairs common areas. Spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Master suite bath features a double vanity sink and a huge walk-in closet. Massive private fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the evenings. Dogs and cats ok!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Black Granite Drive have any available units?
3808 Black Granite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3808 Black Granite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Black Granite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Black Granite Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 Black Granite Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3808 Black Granite Drive offer parking?
No, 3808 Black Granite Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Black Granite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Black Granite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Black Granite Drive have a pool?
No, 3808 Black Granite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Black Granite Drive have accessible units?
No, 3808 Black Granite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Black Granite Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Black Granite Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Black Granite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 Black Granite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

