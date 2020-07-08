3808 Black Granite Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Austin, TX! The home features beautiful hard surface flooring throughout the kitchen and downstairs common areas. Spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Master suite bath features a double vanity sink and a huge walk-in closet. Massive private fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the evenings. Dogs and cats ok!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.