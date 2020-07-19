37 Comal St

Amenities
About Me
You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Downtown, lake and park views *
Pet friendly
Energy-efficient, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances
Wood-style flooring in kitchen and baths
Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom
Double patio doors and balconies in every home
Urban mudrooms and built in desks *
Roller shades in every home
Washer & dryer included in all homes
Elegant finishes and high-end chrome Pfister plumbing fixtures
Walk in closets in all homes
Garage parking for all homes
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Rejuvenating pool & grotto
Clubhouse with catering kitchen and resident lounges
Relaxing courtyards with workstations, seating, and grills
Resident package acceptance via lockers and parcel room for large deliveries
Austin Energy Green Building Certified
Ground level retail and eateries coming soon
Native landscaping and rainwater system for irrigation
Conference rooms with TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi workstations
Controlled access for parking and building entry
Roof decks with park or downtown views
State-of-the-art fitness center and conditioning studio with quiet mezzanine
Plaza area with seating under relocated Heritage Oak trees
2 acre park and steps from the Lake & Trail
Smoke-Free Community