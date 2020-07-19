All apartments in Austin
37 Comal St
37 Comal St

37 Comal Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Comal Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
About Me

You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.

Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Downtown, lake and park views *

Pet friendly

Energy-efficient, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances

Wood-style flooring in kitchen and baths

Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom

Double patio doors and balconies in every home

Urban mudrooms and built in desks *

Roller shades in every home

Washer & dryer included in all homes

Elegant finishes and high-end chrome Pfister plumbing fixtures

Walk in closets in all homes

Garage parking for all homes

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Rejuvenating pool & grotto

Clubhouse with catering kitchen and resident lounges

Relaxing courtyards with workstations, seating, and grills

Resident package acceptance via lockers and parcel room for large deliveries

Austin Energy Green Building Certified

Ground level retail and eateries coming soon

Native landscaping and rainwater system for irrigation

Conference rooms with TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi workstations

Controlled access for parking and building entry

Roof decks with park or downtown views

State-of-the-art fitness center and conditioning studio with quiet mezzanine

Plaza area with seating under relocated Heritage Oak trees

2 acre park and steps from the Lake & Trail

Smoke-Free Community

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Comal St have any available units?
37 Comal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Comal St have?
Some of 37 Comal St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Comal St currently offering any rent specials?
37 Comal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Comal St pet-friendly?
No, 37 Comal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 37 Comal St offer parking?
Yes, 37 Comal St offers parking.
Does 37 Comal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Comal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Comal St have a pool?
Yes, 37 Comal St has a pool.
Does 37 Comal St have accessible units?
Yes, 37 Comal St has accessible units.
Does 37 Comal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Comal St does not have units with dishwashers.
