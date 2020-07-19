37 Comal St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse courtyard gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving

About Me



You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.



Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Downtown, lake and park views *



Pet friendly



Energy-efficient, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances



Wood-style flooring in kitchen and baths



Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom



Double patio doors and balconies in every home



Urban mudrooms and built in desks *



Roller shades in every home



Washer & dryer included in all homes



Elegant finishes and high-end chrome Pfister plumbing fixtures



Walk in closets in all homes



Garage parking for all homes



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Rejuvenating pool & grotto



Clubhouse with catering kitchen and resident lounges



Relaxing courtyards with workstations, seating, and grills



Resident package acceptance via lockers and parcel room for large deliveries



Austin Energy Green Building Certified



Ground level retail and eateries coming soon



Native landscaping and rainwater system for irrigation



Conference rooms with TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi workstations



Controlled access for parking and building entry



Roof decks with park or downtown views



State-of-the-art fitness center and conditioning studio with quiet mezzanine



Plaza area with seating under relocated Heritage Oak trees



2 acre park and steps from the Lake & Trail



Smoke-Free Community



