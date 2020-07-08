3627 S Lamar Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed carport walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub lobby pet friendly

Remember that time you were at lobby at that store, you know, the one with all that nice stuff. They had some magazines with the stuff you’d normally expect, models, clothing, famous people doing bad things. But then one magazine stood out. It was the architecture one with nice homes and interiors and such.



As you’re suddenly engulfed in awe and wonder, seeing all those spectacularly constructed homes likely reserved for professional athletes, actors, and relatives of government officials from countries with questionable human rights records. Then all of a sudden, you see your apartment, in its newly minted serene elegance. They’ve ranked your apartment #1 in the “World’s totally non biased list of Sweetest Apartments Ever” section. What an honor!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Built-in Sonos Speakers



Luxury vinyl wood-style plank flooring



Porcelain bamboo backsplash



Nest thermostats



Pure white quartz countertops



Stylish studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plan options



Spacious walk-in closets



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Expansive bark park



Skyline terrace with downtown views



Zen studio



Elevated pool deck overlooking heritage trees



Business center



Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges



Paw spa



24-hour fitness center



Automated package lockers



2 luxe community clubrooms



Community courtyards with sweeping lights



Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges



_____________________



Good Day/Evening Sunshine!



I am Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We are a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We have helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You will get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I am super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too.