3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:06 PM

3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE

3621 West Slaughter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3621 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
yoga
This luxury apartment community that offers both an urban lifestyle and quiet, green spaces adjacent to the Brodie Wild Nature Preserve. Convenient to both the MoPac Expressway and I-35, downtown Austin is just a few minutes away. The area is filled with fantastic restaurants and shopping, including The Shops at Arbor Trails, the brand new Alamo Drafthouse, Whole Foods, and Austin's Famous Chuy's Mexican Food. If you want a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle, go for a bike ride through the one-of-a-kind Veloway Trail, less than a mile away, or go for a hike at the Circle C Metropolitan Park, just a few minutes down the road! This spectacular community features a fenced pet park, a music studio, resident lounge, conference center, billiards, a 24-hour fitness facility, a yoga studio, a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, sand volleyball and so much more! Apartment features include granite countertops, elegant cabinetry, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, a walk-in closet, garden-style bathtub, alarm system and a washer and dryer! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE have any available units?
3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE have?
Some of 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE offer parking?
No, 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE has a pool.
Does 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE have accessible units?
No, 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
