3621 W. SLAUGHTER LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court yoga

This luxury apartment community that offers both an urban lifestyle and quiet, green spaces adjacent to the Brodie Wild Nature Preserve. Convenient to both the MoPac Expressway and I-35, downtown Austin is just a few minutes away. The area is filled with fantastic restaurants and shopping, including The Shops at Arbor Trails, the brand new Alamo Drafthouse, Whole Foods, and Austin's Famous Chuy's Mexican Food. If you want a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle, go for a bike ride through the one-of-a-kind Veloway Trail, less than a mile away, or go for a hike at the Circle C Metropolitan Park, just a few minutes down the road! This spectacular community features a fenced pet park, a music studio, resident lounge, conference center, billiards, a 24-hour fitness facility, a yoga studio, a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, sand volleyball and so much more! Apartment features include granite countertops, elegant cabinetry, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, a walk-in closet, garden-style bathtub, alarm system and a washer and dryer! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.