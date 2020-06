Amenities

dogs allowed parking recently renovated pool dog park

Upgraded condo in desirable South Lamar! Walk to Reds and Barley and Bean and right across from Wheatsville. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Comes with all appliances. Beautiful outdoor area, dog run, and pool on property. Custom black out shades! Extra bedroom will make a great office or nursery! Extra parking spot and/or storage area available for $150/mo/each. UNT 406 GREENVIEW ON BARTON CREEK CONDOMINIUMS PLUS 1.1 % INT IN COM AREA