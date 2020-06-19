All apartments in Austin
3514 Clawson Road Unit 1

3514 Clawson Road · (512) 520-9060
Location

3514 Clawson Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious and Modern Recent Built in desirable 78704 - Stunning 2017 construction minutes from Downtown Austin. Hardwood floors in the study & master, polished concrete flooring in the downstairs living & kitchen, stainless steel gas appliances, and high-end contemporary finishes. Open floor-plan; great for entertaining. Upstairs loft offers additional light and can be used as a living space, office, or den. Click here for Virtual Tour https://www.seetheproperty.com/345934

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 have any available units?
3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 Clawson Road Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
