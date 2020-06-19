3514 Clawson Road Unit 1

Amenities

Spacious and Modern Recent Built in desirable 78704 - Stunning 2017 construction minutes from Downtown Austin. Hardwood floors in the study & master, polished concrete flooring in the downstairs living & kitchen, stainless steel gas appliances, and high-end contemporary finishes. Open floor-plan; great for entertaining. Upstairs loft offers additional light and can be used as a living space, office, or den. Click here for Virtual Tour https://www.seetheproperty.com/345934



No Pets Allowed



