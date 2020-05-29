All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 4 2019

3512 Lynnbrook

3512 Lynnbrook Drive
Location

3512 Lynnbrook Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

Bauerle Ranch Renovation! Available Now! - Fully Renovated 1 story 3b/2b layout in Beautiful Bauerle Ranch!! All new hardwood flooring installed throughout the house! All bedrooms and bathrooms included! This is a great one story home for any renter in the community of Bauerle Ranch in South Austin. Upgrades and all the appliances furnished make this a special find. The back yard has a large Oak Tree with an elevated fence around it, still leaving you plenty of space for fun. This section of Bauerle Ranch is tucked away in an island surrounded by 315+ acres of nature preserve but still right down the street from an amazing pool and amenity center!

Bauerle Ranch is located 4 miles from the Mopac expressway and 5 miles from IH-35 making your commutes to downtown Austin less than 20 minutes. There are lots of scenic walking trails throughout this friendly neighborhood, including a 300 acre nature preserve. Amenities include: half court basketball; playground and oasis pool with kid friendly water features.

(RLNE5021796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Lynnbrook have any available units?
3512 Lynnbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Lynnbrook have?
Some of 3512 Lynnbrook's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Lynnbrook currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Lynnbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Lynnbrook pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Lynnbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3512 Lynnbrook offer parking?
No, 3512 Lynnbrook does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Lynnbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Lynnbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Lynnbrook have a pool?
Yes, 3512 Lynnbrook has a pool.
Does 3512 Lynnbrook have accessible units?
No, 3512 Lynnbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Lynnbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Lynnbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
