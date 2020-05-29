3512 Lynnbrook

Amenities

Bauerle Ranch Renovation! Available Now! - Fully Renovated 1 story 3b/2b layout in Beautiful Bauerle Ranch!! All new hardwood flooring installed throughout the house! All bedrooms and bathrooms included! This is a great one story home for any renter in the community of Bauerle Ranch in South Austin. Upgrades and all the appliances furnished make this a special find. The back yard has a large Oak Tree with an elevated fence around it, still leaving you plenty of space for fun. This section of Bauerle Ranch is tucked away in an island surrounded by 315+ acres of nature preserve but still right down the street from an amazing pool and amenity center!



Bauerle Ranch is located 4 miles from the Mopac expressway and 5 miles from IH-35 making your commutes to downtown Austin less than 20 minutes. There are lots of scenic walking trails throughout this friendly neighborhood, including a 300 acre nature preserve. Amenities include: half court basketball; playground and oasis pool with kid friendly water features.



(RLNE5021796)