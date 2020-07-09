All apartments in Austin
3510 West Avenue

3510 West Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3510 West Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
3510 West Avenue Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Wood Floors, North Campus, Large Living Space, 2011 Construction, Custom High End Kitchen, Gorgeous Bathrooms - This 2011 newly constructed 6 bed / 4 bath home is located just north of The University of Texas at Austin. The unbelievable home features a very large living / dining area with tile floors, custom high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 sets of washer / dryer, master bedroom with stunning master bathroom, gleaming wood floors in all the bedrooms, spacious upstairs bedrooms, and a two large double sink bathrooms upstairs. The exterior features a nice porch off the rear of the home facing the large yard.

Available August

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2610476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 West Avenue have any available units?
3510 West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 West Avenue have?
Some of 3510 West Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3510 West Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 West Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3510 West Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3510 West Avenue offer parking?
No, 3510 West Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3510 West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 West Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 West Avenue have a pool?
No, 3510 West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3510 West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3510 West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

