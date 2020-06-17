3505 SOUTH LAMAR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bocce court courtyard

This supremely comfortable yet chic community has a vacancy for you! This apartment has recently been renovated with stainless steel appliances, wood floors, upgraded fixtures, new counters and cabinets! You can walk to many Austin landmarks including Broken Spoke, Red?s Porch and many trailer eateries! Explore the surroundings or stay onsite and have fun playing courtyard games like bocce ball and ring toss. Don?t miss out on this great opportunity to live in the highly desirable South Central area of Austin! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.