3505 SOUTH LAMAR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

3505 SOUTH LAMAR

3505 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3505 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bocce court
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
This supremely comfortable yet chic community has a vacancy for you! This apartment has recently been renovated with stainless steel appliances, wood floors, upgraded fixtures, new counters and cabinets! You can walk to many Austin landmarks including Broken Spoke, Red?s Porch and many trailer eateries! Explore the surroundings or stay onsite and have fun playing courtyard games like bocce ball and ring toss. Don?t miss out on this great opportunity to live in the highly desirable South Central area of Austin! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 SOUTH LAMAR have any available units?
3505 SOUTH LAMAR has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 SOUTH LAMAR have?
Some of 3505 SOUTH LAMAR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 SOUTH LAMAR currently offering any rent specials?
3505 SOUTH LAMAR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 SOUTH LAMAR pet-friendly?
No, 3505 SOUTH LAMAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3505 SOUTH LAMAR offer parking?
No, 3505 SOUTH LAMAR does not offer parking.
Does 3505 SOUTH LAMAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 SOUTH LAMAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 SOUTH LAMAR have a pool?
No, 3505 SOUTH LAMAR does not have a pool.
Does 3505 SOUTH LAMAR have accessible units?
No, 3505 SOUTH LAMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 SOUTH LAMAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 SOUTH LAMAR does not have units with dishwashers.
