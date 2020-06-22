All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:22 PM

3500 Alpine CIR

3500 Alpine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Alpine Circle, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic brick, fully remodeled, ultra hip 2-story townhouse available for immediate move-in after complete building exterior paint and remodel/upgrades. Pet friendly (small/1 with pet addendum and deposit). Cozy fireplace! Walk to all SOCO has to offer! Updated stainless steel kitchen, brick, living room fireplace, patio off breakfast area.2 bedrooms upstairs with updated bathroom , 1/2 bath downstairs. Family owned and managed.No corporate MGMT company.We care about our tenants!!Tenant pays utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Alpine CIR have any available units?
3500 Alpine CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Alpine CIR have?
Some of 3500 Alpine CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Alpine CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Alpine CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Alpine CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Alpine CIR is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Alpine CIR offer parking?
No, 3500 Alpine CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Alpine CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Alpine CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Alpine CIR have a pool?
No, 3500 Alpine CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Alpine CIR have accessible units?
No, 3500 Alpine CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Alpine CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Alpine CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
