3500 Alpine CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic brick, fully remodeled, ultra hip 2-story townhouse available for immediate move-in after complete building exterior paint and remodel/upgrades. Pet friendly (small/1 with pet addendum and deposit). Cozy fireplace! Walk to all SOCO has to offer! Updated stainless steel kitchen, brick, living room fireplace, patio off breakfast area.2 bedrooms upstairs with updated bathroom , 1/2 bath downstairs. Family owned and managed.No corporate MGMT company.We care about our tenants!!Tenant pays utilities