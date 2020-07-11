3404 Bankside St

Amenities

Room 14x 12 in completely remodeled home. Chefs kitchen, W/D, fireplace, big backyard, pool table, hot tub and outdoor kitchen coming soon. NO pets please, drug-free environment. Must be quiet, respectful and considerate. House must be kept neat, no house parties, no loud guest. Nice neighborhood with hiking nature trails, pool, amenity center, basketball court. Must share bath. Smoking ok but outside only. Your room unfurnished. All Bills Paid, including internet, water, electric and cable. Easy access to 35 and Mopac, close bus routes. Please leave email or text message only at 737 247-6509 with your name and interests!!

