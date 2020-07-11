All apartments in Austin
3404 Bankside St

3404 Bankside Street · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Bankside Street, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
Room 12 x 14 available in remodeled home - Property Id: 148916

Room 14x 12 in completely remodeled home. Chefs kitchen, W/D, fireplace, big backyard, pool table, hot tub and outdoor kitchen coming soon. NO pets please, drug-free environment. Must be quiet, respectful and considerate. House must be kept neat, no house parties, no loud guest. Nice neighborhood with hiking nature trails, pool, amenity center, basketball court. Must share bath. Smoking ok but outside only. Your room unfurnished. All Bills Paid, including internet, water, electric and cable. Easy access to 35 and Mopac, close bus routes. Please leave email or text message only at 737 247-6509 with your name and interests!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148916p
Property Id 148916

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5103973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Bankside St have any available units?
3404 Bankside St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Bankside St have?
Some of 3404 Bankside St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Bankside St currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Bankside St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Bankside St pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Bankside St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3404 Bankside St offer parking?
No, 3404 Bankside St does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Bankside St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3404 Bankside St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Bankside St have a pool?
Yes, 3404 Bankside St has a pool.
Does 3404 Bankside St have accessible units?
No, 3404 Bankside St does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Bankside St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Bankside St has units with dishwashers.
