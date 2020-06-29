All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:06 PM

3403 Mount Bonnell RD

3403 Mount Bonnell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Mount Bonnell Road, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
This smart & eclectic contemporary home on the prestigious Mount Bonnell is the perfect canvas for those with a love for design and entertaining. Undergoing an extensive remodel aimed at showcasing the clean architectural lines and expansive views of Lake Austin, it is currently operated as a very profitable STR in addition to a primary residence. Offering high ceilings, large open living spaces, a sleek gourmet kitchen, expansive balconies, glass enclosed elevator, media room, 3 car garage, gym & sauna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 Mount Bonnell RD have any available units?
3403 Mount Bonnell RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 Mount Bonnell RD have?
Some of 3403 Mount Bonnell RD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 Mount Bonnell RD currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Mount Bonnell RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Mount Bonnell RD pet-friendly?
No, 3403 Mount Bonnell RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3403 Mount Bonnell RD offer parking?
Yes, 3403 Mount Bonnell RD offers parking.
Does 3403 Mount Bonnell RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 Mount Bonnell RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Mount Bonnell RD have a pool?
Yes, 3403 Mount Bonnell RD has a pool.
Does 3403 Mount Bonnell RD have accessible units?
Yes, 3403 Mount Bonnell RD has accessible units.
Does 3403 Mount Bonnell RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 Mount Bonnell RD does not have units with dishwashers.

