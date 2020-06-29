3403 Mount Bonnell RD

Amenities

This smart & eclectic contemporary home on the prestigious Mount Bonnell is the perfect canvas for those with a love for design and entertaining. Undergoing an extensive remodel aimed at showcasing the clean architectural lines and expansive views of Lake Austin, it is currently operated as a very profitable STR in addition to a primary residence. Offering high ceilings, large open living spaces, a sleek gourmet kitchen, expansive balconies, glass enclosed elevator, media room, 3 car garage, gym & sauna.