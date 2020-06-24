Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3402 King Street - North Campus - Seton Main Medical District - A stalwart survivor and reminder of Austin's past and heritage. This (~1100sqft) 2 bed, 2 bath (each bedroom has it's own en suite bath!) house features high ceilings, a built-in buffet in the formal dining room, a formal living room, a laundry room off of the kitchen, and a small fenced side yard. Located North of the University of Texas, between Lamar and Guadalupe, in one of the last remaining old Austin neighborhoods. Your new home is within blocks of locally applauded restaurants, shopping at Jefferson Square, and the eclectic shops and restaurants around 29th and Guadalupe.



