3319 Azalea Blossom Dr
Last updated January 19 2020 at 5:45 AM

3319 Azalea Blossom Dr

3319 Azalea Blossom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3319 Azalea Blossom Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful, rare rental opportunity in Brodie Springs. 3 bedrooms, office, 2.5 baths situated on 1/2 acre lot in a private cul de sac. Large bedrooms - one of the secondary bedrooms could be another master suite! Cook’s kitchen with island and storage cabinet with pull-out shelves. Granite counters, gas appliances, covered patio with gas hookup, 3 car tandem garage, sprinkler system. Hard floors throughout. Carpeted walk-in closets in all bedrooms. READY FOR MOVE IN! Come make Azeala Blossom your new home!

Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/HzCqW_3Tu9s

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Brodie Springs
YEAR BUILT: 2009

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Spacious floor plan!
- Great neighborhood!
- Granite Countertops!
- Chefs kitchen!
- Stainless steel appliances!
- Hard surface flooring throughout!
- Large back yard with covered patio area. (with grill gas line)
- with so much more to love!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr have any available units?
3319 Azalea Blossom Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr have?
Some of 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Azalea Blossom Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr offers parking.
Does 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr have a pool?
No, 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr have accessible units?
No, 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 Azalea Blossom Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

