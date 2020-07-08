3319 Azalea Blossom Dr

Amenities

This beautiful, rare rental opportunity in Brodie Springs. 3 bedrooms, office, 2.5 baths situated on 1/2 acre lot in a private cul de sac. Large bedrooms - one of the secondary bedrooms could be another master suite! Cook’s kitchen with island and storage cabinet with pull-out shelves. Granite counters, gas appliances, covered patio with gas hookup, 3 car tandem garage, sprinkler system. Hard floors throughout. Carpeted walk-in closets in all bedrooms. READY FOR MOVE IN! Come make Azeala Blossom your new home!



Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/HzCqW_3Tu9s



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Brodie Springs

YEAR BUILT: 2009



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Spacious floor plan!

- Great neighborhood!

- Granite Countertops!

- Chefs kitchen!

- Stainless steel appliances!

- Hard surface flooring throughout!

- Large back yard with covered patio area. (with grill gas line)

- with so much more to love!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **