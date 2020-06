Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Condo living in the prime of 78704. Enjoy this fully furnished, exquisite condo. Equipped with stainless steel appliances, cook breakfast on your island with the ambiance of the see through fireplace and then take in the view from the balcony to start your day off right. Enjoy the large master suite with a bathroom you can get lost in after a long day in the city and relax with the tree line views off the upper balcony.