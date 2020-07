Amenities

3304 Helms Available 05/01/20 Circa 1927- Architectural Gem - German built. Featuring original hardwoods, period fixtures, working fireplace, and pink and green tiled bath. This home is an Austin and architectural gem, basement and all. Complimented by a spacious patio, paved courtyard, and mature greenery. Central Air and Heat. Washer/dryer connections are provided in the basement, which is accessible from the driveway.



