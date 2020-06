Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Gorgeous new construction at the Walsh 360 in Eanes ISD. This standalone 3 BR/2.5 BA condo has been barely occupied! Stunning interior features include gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, custom electric shades and drapery, plus a fabulous master suite. Theres an additional living/flex space upstairs. Perfect Westlake location walking distance to retail/restaurants and within close proximity to Hill Country Middle and Westlake High.



