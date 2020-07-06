3207 Churchill Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Furnished charming home in the center of Austin in Bryker Woods. Built in 2011 the kitchen has a large center island & is open to family room & dining room. Office off entry can be a playroom. Guest BR & full bath down & Master BR & bath upstairs along with two additional bedrooms & a 3rd full bath. The screened in porch overlooks the backyard. Walk to Randall\'s grocery, restaurants, nail salons & hair salons. UT is 15 min away & downtown is 15 min away.Owner includes lawn care. Appt with agent.