All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3207 Churchill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3207 Churchill Dr
Last updated August 12 2019 at 4:58 PM

3207 Churchill Dr

3207 Churchill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3207 Churchill Drive, Austin, TX 78703
Windsor Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Furnished charming home in the center of Austin in Bryker Woods. Built in 2011 the kitchen has a large center island & is open to family room & dining room. Office off entry can be a playroom. Guest BR & full bath down & Master BR & bath upstairs along with two additional bedrooms & a 3rd full bath. The screened in porch overlooks the backyard. Walk to Randall\'s grocery, restaurants, nail salons & hair salons. UT is 15 min away & downtown is 15 min away.Owner includes lawn care. Appt with agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Churchill Dr have any available units?
3207 Churchill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3207 Churchill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Churchill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Churchill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Churchill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3207 Churchill Dr offer parking?
No, 3207 Churchill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Churchill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Churchill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Churchill Dr have a pool?
No, 3207 Churchill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Churchill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3207 Churchill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Churchill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Churchill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Churchill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Churchill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin