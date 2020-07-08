320 S. Lamar Blvd

Amenities
This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool.
Apartment Amenities
Ceramic Tile Backsplash in Kitchen
Under-Counter Mounted Sinks
Stainless GE Appliances Including Oversized Ovens
Accent Pendant Lighting Over Kitchen Islands
Choice of Bamboo or Espresso Color Flooring with Designer Carpet in Bedrooms and Closets
Select Floor Plans Feature 11' Ceilings and 20' Vaulted Ceilings
Dramatic 9' Ceilings Throughout Most Floor Plans
In Select Homes. Amenities Subject to Change.
Deep Soaking Tubs
Modern Solar Screens Allow Privacy
Large Covered Patios
Valet Trash Service
Convenient Trash Chutes on Each Floor
Washers and Dryers
Community Amenities
Serene Pool and Spa
Luxury Wood Deck
High End Fitness Zone
Onsite Specialty Retail
Card Access Garage Parking
