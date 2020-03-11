All apartments in Austin
3108 East 51st Street Unit 202
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

3108 East 51st Street Unit 202

3108 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3108 East 51st Street, Austin, TX 78723
Pecan Springs Springdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
ASAP: 2016 Newly Constructed 2 BR / 2.5 BA - 1 Car Garage - Gated Yard - Close to Mueller & DT - 2016 Newly Constructed 2 BR/2.5 BA condo that lives like home. 1 car garage and a parking space in the driveway. This well-maintained property includes a covered patio and gated yard. The yard is maintained by the HOA. Spacious entry with a large, open living room and kitchen on the main floor. Plus, there is a dining area off the kitchen. Luxury finishes with the tile floors downstairs. Upstairs features 2 beds: a master with a spacious bath and a secondary bed and bath. Minutes from Mueller and Downtown

Call to schedule a tour.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE5185375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 have any available units?
3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 East 51st Street Unit 202 does not have units with air conditioning.

