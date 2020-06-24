3108 E 51st ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Executive Lock & Leave w/3 BR + 3 full baths! 1-yr-old construction w/ gorgeous hardwoods down & carpet up 10-ft ceilings up & down-2 masters up w/walk-in closets. 3rd BR/office down. Attached 1 car garage. Lg covered patio + small fenced yard. Landscaping (incl water) is HOA maintained. Energy efficient units with incredible insulation - all the best features of new construction & low maintenance. 10 minutes to UT/Downtown, 2 minutes to HEB and Mueller, 12 minutes to the Airport. Available now!