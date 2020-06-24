All apartments in Austin
3108 E 51st ST
Last updated April 14 2019 at 5:53 AM

3108 E 51st ST

3108 51st St · No Longer Available
Location

3108 51st St, Austin, TX 78723
Pecan Springs Springdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Executive Lock & Leave w/3 BR + 3 full baths! 1-yr-old construction w/ gorgeous hardwoods down & carpet up 10-ft ceilings up & down-2 masters up w/walk-in closets. 3rd BR/office down. Attached 1 car garage. Lg covered patio + small fenced yard. Landscaping (incl water) is HOA maintained. Energy efficient units with incredible insulation - all the best features of new construction & low maintenance. 10 minutes to UT/Downtown, 2 minutes to HEB and Mueller, 12 minutes to the Airport. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 E 51st ST have any available units?
3108 E 51st ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 E 51st ST have?
Some of 3108 E 51st ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 E 51st ST currently offering any rent specials?
3108 E 51st ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 E 51st ST pet-friendly?
No, 3108 E 51st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3108 E 51st ST offer parking?
Yes, 3108 E 51st ST offers parking.
Does 3108 E 51st ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 E 51st ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 E 51st ST have a pool?
No, 3108 E 51st ST does not have a pool.
Does 3108 E 51st ST have accessible units?
No, 3108 E 51st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 E 51st ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 E 51st ST has units with dishwashers.
