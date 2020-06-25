Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

3107 Whitis Available 08/07/20 North Campus House - 4/3 - Walk/Bike to Campus - This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house is just a couple blocks away from North Campus. You can walk or ride your bike to campus. The House has a nice patio area in the front and has alley parking off of the back. The House sits at the end of a culdesac and is very secluded. The house is very charming and offers a unique bungalow feel. Some of the features of the house include hard wood floors, custom tile, mini bar, ceiling fans, and 3 Full Baths. - August Prelease Only



(RLNE2594341)