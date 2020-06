Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

CHERRY CREEK BEAUTY! Very open floor plan, lots of wood, high ceilings & natural light. This home is very well maintained with a great sized yard. Perfect for entertaining, especially with the covered patio in the backyard. Kitchen is open to the family room. Bedroom down has a full bath. Utility is upstairs! Very close to lots of shopping, dining & schools. This is a must see!