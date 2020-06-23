All apartments in Austin
3107 Jack Cook Drive

3107 Jack Cook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Jack Cook Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROMO PRICE of $1200 for the first 2 months and $1795 for the remainder of the lease. Wonderful 4 Bd / 2 Bath on the East Side. Mother in law plan - master down and 3 others upstairs.Terrific area close to Muller, Downtown, the Domain 183 and 35. Property features granite countertops, updated fixtures and lighting. Backyard is fenced in, includes storage shed. Enjoy the comfort of this bright home in the heart of the East Side Revival. Pet deposits are non-refundable. Apply online www.morrisgreenproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Jack Cook Drive have any available units?
3107 Jack Cook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3107 Jack Cook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Jack Cook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Jack Cook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 Jack Cook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3107 Jack Cook Drive offer parking?
No, 3107 Jack Cook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3107 Jack Cook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Jack Cook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Jack Cook Drive have a pool?
No, 3107 Jack Cook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Jack Cook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3107 Jack Cook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Jack Cook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Jack Cook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Jack Cook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Jack Cook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
