3107 Jack Cook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PROMO PRICE of $1200 for the first 2 months and $1795 for the remainder of the lease. Wonderful 4 Bd / 2 Bath on the East Side. Mother in law plan - master down and 3 others upstairs.Terrific area close to Muller, Downtown, the Domain 183 and 35. Property features granite countertops, updated fixtures and lighting. Backyard is fenced in, includes storage shed. Enjoy the comfort of this bright home in the heart of the East Side Revival. Pet deposits are non-refundable. Apply online www.morrisgreenproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.