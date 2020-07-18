3103 West AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath surrounded by mature trees, tons of natural light. Hardwood flooring throughout for the exception of kitchen and bath. Dedicated Fenced Yard, Washer and Dryer located in a massive garage, This is the most walk-able neighborhoods in Austin. Enjoy the Hike and Bike trail at 31st/Lamar which becomes the Town Lake Trail straight to downtown. Walk to coffee, grocery, restaurants etc. Super quiet and established neighborhood. Call/text for showing instructions.