Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:22 PM

3103 West AVE

3103 West Avenue · (512) 653-0924
Location

3103 West Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath surrounded by mature trees, tons of natural light. Hardwood flooring throughout for the exception of kitchen and bath. Dedicated Fenced Yard, Washer and Dryer located in a massive garage, This is the most walk-able neighborhoods in Austin. Enjoy the Hike and Bike trail at 31st/Lamar which becomes the Town Lake Trail straight to downtown. Walk to coffee, grocery, restaurants etc. Super quiet and established neighborhood. Call/text for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 West AVE have any available units?
3103 West AVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3103 West AVE have?
Some of 3103 West AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 West AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3103 West AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 West AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3103 West AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3103 West AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3103 West AVE offers parking.
Does 3103 West AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3103 West AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 West AVE have a pool?
No, 3103 West AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3103 West AVE have accessible units?
No, 3103 West AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 West AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3103 West AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
