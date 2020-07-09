All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

305 Zennia Street

305 Zennia Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 Zennia Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
new construction
305 Zennia Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Beautiful, Recently Constructed 6 Bed/ 4 Ba Home In North Loop Area, Mins To UT - This 2010 newly constructed 6 bed / 4 bath home is located just north of The University of Texas at Austin. The luxury home features large living and dining areas with tile floors, custom high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full-size washer / dryer in the utility room, master bedroom with stunning master bath, and gleaming wood floors upstairs. The master bathroom features a jetted tub, walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, and a double vanity. The backyard features a new pergola with a built-in grill. The home has easy access to UT. Resident to pay additional $125/mo for lawn service.

Available August

Contact Brian Copland for viewing
Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE3532185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Zennia Street have any available units?
305 Zennia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Zennia Street have?
Some of 305 Zennia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Zennia Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Zennia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Zennia Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 Zennia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 305 Zennia Street offer parking?
No, 305 Zennia Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 Zennia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Zennia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Zennia Street have a pool?
No, 305 Zennia Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 Zennia Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Zennia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Zennia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Zennia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

