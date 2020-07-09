Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill new construction

305 Zennia Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Beautiful, Recently Constructed 6 Bed/ 4 Ba Home In North Loop Area, Mins To UT - This 2010 newly constructed 6 bed / 4 bath home is located just north of The University of Texas at Austin. The luxury home features large living and dining areas with tile floors, custom high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full-size washer / dryer in the utility room, master bedroom with stunning master bath, and gleaming wood floors upstairs. The master bathroom features a jetted tub, walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, and a double vanity. The backyard features a new pergola with a built-in grill. The home has easy access to UT. Resident to pay additional $125/mo for lawn service.



Available August



Contact Brian Copland for viewing

Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



(RLNE3532185)