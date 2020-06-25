Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed

305 Leland St Available 08/07/19 1930s House for Lease in Travis Heights! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath - Travis Heights home for lease! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath house with large trees! Screened in porch in the front, deck in the back plus an outdoor shower! Wood flooring through out the main living areas. Open floor plan to maximize the space plus large windows to bring in natural light! The kitchen features granite counter tops & a breakfast bar. Skylights in the bathroom. Stackable washer & dryer included!



(RLNE1831144)