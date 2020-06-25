All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

305 Leland St

305 Leland Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 Leland Street, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
305 Leland St Available 08/07/19 1930s House for Lease in Travis Heights! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath - Travis Heights home for lease! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath house with large trees! Screened in porch in the front, deck in the back plus an outdoor shower! Wood flooring through out the main living areas. Open floor plan to maximize the space plus large windows to bring in natural light! The kitchen features granite counter tops & a breakfast bar. Skylights in the bathroom. Stackable washer & dryer included!

(RLNE1831144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Leland St have any available units?
305 Leland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Leland St have?
Some of 305 Leland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Leland St currently offering any rent specials?
305 Leland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Leland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Leland St is pet friendly.
Does 305 Leland St offer parking?
No, 305 Leland St does not offer parking.
Does 305 Leland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Leland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Leland St have a pool?
No, 305 Leland St does not have a pool.
Does 305 Leland St have accessible units?
No, 305 Leland St does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Leland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Leland St does not have units with dishwashers.
