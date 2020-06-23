All apartments in Austin
305 EAST YAGER LANE
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:26 PM

305 EAST YAGER LANE

305 Yager Ln · No Longer Available
Location

305 Yager Ln, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
This sophisticated property is perfect for the professional, urban renter. Are you an outdoor enthusiast? Enjoy nearby Walnut Creek, Copperfield and Oertli parks. Love food? Enjoy the amazing restaurants within close proximity. Do you love staying active? You'll have access to an on-site aerobic/yoga room, indoor basketball gym, fitness center and resort pool. Even your pets can keep active at the expansive dog park!

Interior features include:

Faux Granite Countertops
Microwaves
Huge Walk-In Closets
Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Nine-Foot Ceilings
Built-In Shelving and Crown Molding
Wood-style Floors
GE Stainless Steel Appliances

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have any available units?
305 EAST YAGER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have?
Some of 305 EAST YAGER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 EAST YAGER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
305 EAST YAGER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 EAST YAGER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 EAST YAGER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE offer parking?
No, 305 EAST YAGER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 EAST YAGER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 305 EAST YAGER LANE has a pool.
Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have accessible units?
No, 305 EAST YAGER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 EAST YAGER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
