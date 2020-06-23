305 EAST YAGER LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

This sophisticated property is perfect for the professional, urban renter. Are you an outdoor enthusiast? Enjoy nearby Walnut Creek, Copperfield and Oertli parks. Love food? Enjoy the amazing restaurants within close proximity. Do you love staying active? You'll have access to an on-site aerobic/yoga room, indoor basketball gym, fitness center and resort pool. Even your pets can keep active at the expansive dog park!



Interior features include:



Faux Granite Countertops

Microwaves

Huge Walk-In Closets

Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Nine-Foot Ceilings

Built-In Shelving and Crown Molding

Wood-style Floors

GE Stainless Steel Appliances



* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.