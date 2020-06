Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home in East Austin, just 2 miles from Downtown Austin and walking distance to bars and restaurants! Fully furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished, ready for immediate move in. Newer home with modern layout; open living/kitchen concept, large closets and bathrooms, and very little carpet. Lots of natural light. Huge and serene fenced yard! Front is gated for privacy. Across the street from a bus stop!