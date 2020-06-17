301 West Avenue #4707

Amenities

Live high above downtown in Austins hottest new address. Coveted Southwest Corner unit with gorgeous Lake, City, and Hill Country Views on the 47th floor above almost every other tower in Austin. Expansive southwest facing view is framed in floor to ceiling abundance and visible from every room. Beautiful light, bright and open interiors offer a modern/industrial vibe with sophisticated finishes including hardwood floors, marble counter tops, stainless appliances, tall ceilings. World class amenities include pool, gym, kids room, dog park, sky lounge and movie theater. Walking distance to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Town Lake hike and bike and anywhere downtown. Unit has Bosch appliances, covered balcony, remote shades 10 ft ceilings and Nest thermostat. 2 Reserved parking spaces in the gated access garage convey to tenant. This unit is also available fully furnished for an alternate rate.