301 West Avenue #4707
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:02 PM

301 West Avenue #4707

301 West Ave · (512) 771-6831
Location

301 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Live high above downtown in Austins hottest new address. Coveted Southwest Corner unit with gorgeous Lake, City, and Hill Country Views on the 47th floor above almost every other tower in Austin. Expansive southwest facing view is framed in floor to ceiling abundance and visible from every room. Beautiful light, bright and open interiors offer a modern/industrial vibe with sophisticated finishes including hardwood floors, marble counter tops, stainless appliances, tall ceilings. World class amenities include pool, gym, kids room, dog park, sky lounge and movie theater. Walking distance to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Town Lake hike and bike and anywhere downtown. Unit has Bosch appliances, covered balcony, remote shades 10 ft ceilings and Nest thermostat. 2 Reserved parking spaces in the gated access garage convey to tenant. This unit is also available fully furnished for an alternate rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 West Avenue #4707 have any available units?
301 West Avenue #4707 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 West Avenue #4707 have?
Some of 301 West Avenue #4707's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 West Avenue #4707 currently offering any rent specials?
301 West Avenue #4707 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West Avenue #4707 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 West Avenue #4707 is pet friendly.
Does 301 West Avenue #4707 offer parking?
Yes, 301 West Avenue #4707 does offer parking.
Does 301 West Avenue #4707 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 West Avenue #4707 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West Avenue #4707 have a pool?
Yes, 301 West Avenue #4707 has a pool.
Does 301 West Avenue #4707 have accessible units?
No, 301 West Avenue #4707 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West Avenue #4707 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 West Avenue #4707 does not have units with dishwashers.
