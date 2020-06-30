All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 6 2019 at 10:14 PM

301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33

301 West Stassney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

301 West Stassney Lane, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
New construction in South Austin (2014)! This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath 1700+ sq ft beauty boasts a sleek modern design with stained concrete floors and hand scrapped wood floors in the bedrooms. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances,granite countertops and designer light fixtures. Double vanity in masterbed with walk in glass shower. Stackable WD connections in upstairs closet for easy access. Energy efficient- residential solar- which means really low electric bills! Right off Stassney Ln, and only a few minutes away from I-35.

Call today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,225, Available 12/10/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 have any available units?
301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 have?
Some of 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 currently offering any rent specials?
301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 is pet friendly.
Does 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 offer parking?
No, 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 does not offer parking.
Does 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 have a pool?
No, 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 does not have a pool.
Does 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 have accessible units?
No, 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 does not have units with dishwashers.

