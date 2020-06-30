301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33 - 301 W. Stassney Lane Unit #33

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

New construction in South Austin (2014)! This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath 1700+ sq ft beauty boasts a sleek modern design with stained concrete floors and hand scrapped wood floors in the bedrooms. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances,granite countertops and designer light fixtures. Double vanity in masterbed with walk in glass shower. Stackable WD connections in upstairs closet for easy access. Energy efficient- residential solar- which means really low electric bills! Right off Stassney Ln, and only a few minutes away from I-35.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,225, Available 12/10/19

