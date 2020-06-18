301 E Riverside Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse fire pit gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage google fiber internet access media room yoga

Who is this guy?







Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?



---------------------- Atlantis has captivated the hearts and imaginations of people for hundreds of years. (Especially Aquaman fans, all 12 of them). The hidden aquatic empire of the chosen sea people who run a blissfully briney society with reasonably acceptable amounts of political corruption. This luxurious waterfront apartment building, was built with the same spirit in mind. Water, bliss, naturey stuff, regalness, magical sea people. It's all here.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Multimedia options include: Google Fiber, Time Warner, and AT&T



10-Foot ceilings with 8-foot doors



Dramatic views of downtown Austin



Three different designer-inspired apartment finish schemes



Quartz countertops



42-Inch custom shaker style cabinetry



Hardwood flooring



Stainless-steel Whirlpool appliance package



Programmable Nest digital thermostats



Solar shade window coverings



Breakfast bars with pendant lighting



Custom tile backsplashes in kitchens



Contemporary polished chrome hardware in kitchen and baths



Designer built-ins: computer desks and bookshelves*



Under cabinet lighting



Front-load washer and dryer



Open-concept gourmet kitchens



Under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths



Walk-in closets



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Multi-level fitness center overlooking Lady Bird Lake



Private spin and yoga studios



Outdoor living area with media center and fire pits



Resort-style pool with skyline views



Outdoor kitchens with gas grills



Direct access to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail



Pet wash and grooming station



Cyber lounge with business center equipped with Macs and PCs



Multiple executive conference and private meeting rooms



Bike repair and storage area



Pursuing Leed Certification



Multi-level parking garage with controlled access



Kayak & paddleboard rentals



Resident lounge with access to lakeside amenity space



