301 E Riverside Dr

Who is this guy?
Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?
---------------------- Atlantis has captivated the hearts and imaginations of people for hundreds of years. (Especially Aquaman fans, all 12 of them). The hidden aquatic empire of the chosen sea people who run a blissfully briney society with reasonably acceptable amounts of political corruption. This luxurious waterfront apartment building, was built with the same spirit in mind. Water, bliss, naturey stuff, regalness, magical sea people. It's all here.
Apartment Amenities
Multimedia options include: Google Fiber, Time Warner, and AT&T
10-Foot ceilings with 8-foot doors
Dramatic views of downtown Austin
Three different designer-inspired apartment finish schemes
Quartz countertops
42-Inch custom shaker style cabinetry
Hardwood flooring
Stainless-steel Whirlpool appliance package
Programmable Nest digital thermostats
Solar shade window coverings
Breakfast bars with pendant lighting
Custom tile backsplashes in kitchens
Contemporary polished chrome hardware in kitchen and baths
Designer built-ins: computer desks and bookshelves*
Under cabinet lighting
Front-load washer and dryer
Open-concept gourmet kitchens
Under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths
Walk-in closets
Community Amenities
Multi-level fitness center overlooking Lady Bird Lake
Private spin and yoga studios
Outdoor living area with media center and fire pits
Resort-style pool with skyline views
Outdoor kitchens with gas grills
Direct access to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail
Pet wash and grooming station
Cyber lounge with business center equipped with Macs and PCs
Multiple executive conference and private meeting rooms
Bike repair and storage area
Pursuing Leed Certification
Multi-level parking garage with controlled access
Kayak & paddleboard rentals
Resident lounge with access to lakeside amenity space