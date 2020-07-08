Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

3006 Fruth Available 08/01/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Charming North Campus 3 bed/1 bath home, New Interior/Exterior Updates! - Charming and recently updated 3 bed / 1 bath bungalow located walking distance to UT and only minutes from Downtown. Features wood floors, ample living space, relaxing front porch, large fenced backyard, and wonderful natural light. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen look great. All bedrooms make a great fit multiple residents. This centrally located 3 bed house wont last long. Washer/Dryer included. Prime location includes many fun restaurants and shops.



Available August



Call Brian Copland to schedule a showing.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512.576.0288



(RLNE1891133)