Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

3006 Fruth

3006 Fruth Street
Location

3006 Fruth Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

3006 Fruth Available 08/01/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Charming North Campus 3 bed/1 bath home, New Interior/Exterior Updates! - Charming and recently updated 3 bed / 1 bath bungalow located walking distance to UT and only minutes from Downtown. Features wood floors, ample living space, relaxing front porch, large fenced backyard, and wonderful natural light. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen look great. All bedrooms make a great fit multiple residents. This centrally located 3 bed house wont last long. Washer/Dryer included. Prime location includes many fun restaurants and shops.

Available August

Call Brian Copland to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512.576.0288

(RLNE1891133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Fruth have any available units?
3006 Fruth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 Fruth have?
Some of 3006 Fruth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Fruth currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Fruth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Fruth pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Fruth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3006 Fruth offer parking?
No, 3006 Fruth does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Fruth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Fruth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Fruth have a pool?
No, 3006 Fruth does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Fruth have accessible units?
No, 3006 Fruth does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Fruth have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Fruth does not have units with dishwashers.

