All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3000 Kramer Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3000 Kramer Ln
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

3000 Kramer Ln

3000 Kramer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Burnet
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3000 Kramer Lane, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/15/19 The Gallery at the Domain - Subleasing a 1bedroom 1 bath apartment at Parkside - Gallery. This apartment has a flexible takeover by August 15th. The rent is $1376 with the lease ending in January this is $200 less then other 1 bedrooms in the complex and is a floor plan not available as its 716 sq feet with a balcony.

- Granite Counter tops
- stainless steel
- Wood floors
- Right outside Domain Central Park & Domain.
- 3 gyms and pools
- Free parking\n\nFeatures:Pool, Air Conditioning, Yard, Garden, Balcony, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi

(RLNE4949927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Kramer Ln have any available units?
3000 Kramer Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Kramer Ln have?
Some of 3000 Kramer Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Kramer Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Kramer Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Kramer Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Kramer Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Kramer Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Kramer Ln offers parking.
Does 3000 Kramer Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Kramer Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Kramer Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Kramer Ln has a pool.
Does 3000 Kramer Ln have accessible units?
No, 3000 Kramer Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Kramer Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Kramer Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
305 Flats
305 35th St
Austin, TX 78705
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin