3000 Kramer Ln

Amenities
Available 08/15/19 The Gallery at the Domain - Subleasing a 1bedroom 1 bath apartment at Parkside - Gallery. This apartment has a flexible takeover by August 15th. The rent is $1376 with the lease ending in January this is $200 less then other 1 bedrooms in the complex and is a floor plan not available as its 716 sq feet with a balcony.
- Granite Counter tops
- stainless steel
- Wood floors
- Right outside Domain Central Park & Domain.
- 3 gyms and pools
- Free parking\n\nFeatures:Pool, Air Conditioning, Yard, Garden, Balcony, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi
(RLNE4949927)