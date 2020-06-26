3000 Kramer Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 08/15/19 The Gallery at the Domain - Subleasing a 1bedroom 1 bath apartment at Parkside - Gallery. This apartment has a flexible takeover by August 15th. The rent is $1376 with the lease ending in January this is $200 less then other 1 bedrooms in the complex and is a floor plan not available as its 716 sq feet with a balcony.



- Granite Counter tops

- stainless steel

- Wood floors

- Right outside Domain Central Park & Domain.

- 3 gyms and pools

- Free parking



Features:Pool, Air Conditioning, Yard, Garden, Balcony, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi



