300 Brazos Street

Amenities
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Walk In Closets
Ceiling Fans In Bedrooms
Separate Walk-In Showers
Glass Mosaic Tile Backsplash
Fabric Roller Shades at All Windows
Private Terraces in Most Residences
Porcelain Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
Custom Color Accent Walls Available
Stone Package Shelf at Residence Entry
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Sliding Glass Doors
Front-Load Washer & Dryer Provided in Every Residence
Upgraded Stainless Steel Whirlpool® Appliance Package
Recessed Lighting & Designer Track Lighting at Living Areas
10 Ft Ceilings at Living Rooms & Bedrooms in Most Residences
Side By Side Refrigerators with Through the Door Ice & Water
Relaxing Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs & Rainwater Showerheads
Granite Countertops with Undercount Sinks in Kitchen & Bathrooms
Residences Wired for Flat Panel Televisions in Living Rooms & Bedrooms
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Silver LEED Certified
24 Hour Media Room
Yoga Area & Sundeck
Controlled Entry Access Parking
Outdoor Fire Pit & Barbecue Lounge
Fully Outfitted Guest Suites Available
Private Garages Within Parking Garage
Spectacular Views of Downtown Austin*
Complementary Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas
Urban Oasis Rooftop Pool & Agua Lounge
Top of the Line 24 Hour Health & Fitness Center
Pet-Friendly Community with Dog Run & Dog Washing Station
Royal Blue Grocery Located in the Building with Direct Access from the Building
Uncle Julio's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant Located on the First Floor of the Building