All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 300 Brazos Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
300 Brazos Street
Last updated January 19 2020 at 2:39 PM

300 Brazos Street

300 Brazos Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

300 Brazos Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
media room
yoga
Are you in the apartment hunt?

  I'm Alex. I'm the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don't know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It's pretty great. And you don't have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible. 

============ Remember that crazy startup idea you had? Making a dating app where people who dress up like furry animals can meet people who dress up like emotionally disinterested vampires? Everybody thought you were mad. Your parents, while encouraging in person, were secretly hoping you'd just go back to school and finish that journalism degree. Your friends were ready to write you off as "that friend we're going to have to buy drinks for at the bar". Well guess what suckers! 

  Turns out you've struck the online dating equivalent of oil! A swift $37 million dollar Series A led by Greylock Partners has put rocket fuel into your furry and vampiric dating empire, and you need a place to nap at night. This is just that place. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Walk In Closets

Ceiling Fans In Bedrooms

Separate Walk-In Showers

Glass Mosaic Tile Backsplash

Fabric Roller Shades at All Windows

Private Terraces in Most Residences

Porcelain Tile Flooring in Bathrooms

Custom Color Accent Walls Available

Stone Package Shelf at Residence Entry

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Sliding Glass Doors

Front-Load Washer & Dryer Provided in Every Residence

Upgraded Stainless Steel Whirlpool® Appliance Package

Recessed Lighting & Designer Track Lighting at Living Areas

10 Ft Ceilings at Living Rooms & Bedrooms in Most Residences

Side By Side Refrigerators with Through the Door Ice & Water

Relaxing Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs & Rainwater Showerheads

Granite Countertops with Undercount Sinks in Kitchen & Bathrooms

Residences Wired for Flat Panel Televisions in Living Rooms & Bedrooms

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Silver LEED Certified

24 Hour Media Room

Yoga Area & Sundeck

Controlled Entry Access Parking

Outdoor Fire Pit & Barbecue Lounge

Fully Outfitted Guest Suites Available

Private Garages Within Parking Garage

Spectacular Views of Downtown Austin*

Complementary Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas

Urban Oasis Rooftop Pool & Agua Lounge

Top of the Line 24 Hour Health & Fitness Center

Pet-Friendly Community with Dog Run & Dog Washing Station

Royal Blue Grocery Located in the Building with Direct Access from the Building

Uncle Julio's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant Located on the First Floor of the Building

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Brazos Street have any available units?
300 Brazos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Brazos Street have?
Some of 300 Brazos Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Brazos Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Brazos Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Brazos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Brazos Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 Brazos Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 Brazos Street does offer parking.
Does 300 Brazos Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Brazos Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Brazos Street have a pool?
Yes, 300 Brazos Street has a pool.
Does 300 Brazos Street have accessible units?
Yes, 300 Brazos Street has accessible units.
Does 300 Brazos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Brazos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 300 Brazos Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave
Austin, TX 78704
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity