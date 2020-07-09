All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2920 Sunridge Dr
Last updated November 21 2019 at 2:25 PM

2920 Sunridge Dr

2920 Sunridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Sunridge Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Walking in here the first time may take you back to the first time you fell in love. That kind of innocently blinding love. Back when you thought it was a reasonably romantic gesture to buy a her majestic wolf t shirt, and then asking her out to prom. Who cares if her reasons for saying yes involved an unfortunate mix of kindness and pity. Hey, I am not saying you will be making the most rational decisions, but you probably won&rsquo;t regret it. So uh&hellip;.yeah. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Washer/Dryer Connections

Walk-In Closets

Large Kitchens with Granite Peninsulas

Faux Wood Flooring Throughout

Enclosed Yards

Enclosed Large Balconies

Designer Cabinetry

Built In Bookshelves

Black Appliance Package

Arched Doorways

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resident Computing Lounge

Fitness Center

Laundry Facility Onsite

Pool with Private Cabanas

Poolside Grill Station

Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen

_____________________

Good Day/Evening Sunshine!

I am Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We are a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We have helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I&rsquo;d love to do the same with you! You will get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I am super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I&rsquo;d love to help you too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Sunridge Dr have any available units?
2920 Sunridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Sunridge Dr have?
Some of 2920 Sunridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Sunridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Sunridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Sunridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Sunridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2920 Sunridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Sunridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2920 Sunridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Sunridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Sunridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2920 Sunridge Dr has a pool.
Does 2920 Sunridge Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2920 Sunridge Dr has accessible units.
Does 2920 Sunridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Sunridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

