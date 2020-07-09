2920 Sunridge Dr

Amenities
Walking in here the first time may take you back to the first time you fell in love. That kind of innocently blinding love. Back when you thought it was a reasonably romantic gesture to buy a her majestic wolf t shirt, and then asking her out to prom. Who cares if her reasons for saying yes involved an unfortunate mix of kindness and pity. Hey, I am not saying you will be making the most rational decisions, but you probably won’t regret it. So uh….yeah. Come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Washer/Dryer Connections
Walk-In Closets
Large Kitchens with Granite Peninsulas
Faux Wood Flooring Throughout
Enclosed Yards
Enclosed Large Balconies
Designer Cabinetry
Built In Bookshelves
Black Appliance Package
Arched Doorways
Community Amenities
Resident Computing Lounge
Fitness Center
Laundry Facility Onsite
Pool with Private Cabanas
Poolside Grill Station
Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen
Good Day/Evening Sunshine!
I am Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We are a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We have helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You will get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I am super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too.