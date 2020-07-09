2920 Sunridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Walking in here the first time may take you back to the first time you fell in love. That kind of innocently blinding love. Back when you thought it was a reasonably romantic gesture to buy a her majestic wolf t shirt, and then asking her out to prom. Who cares if her reasons for saying yes involved an unfortunate mix of kindness and pity. Hey, I am not saying you will be making the most rational decisions, but you probably won’t regret it. So uh….yeah. Come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Washer/Dryer Connections



Walk-In Closets



Large Kitchens with Granite Peninsulas



Faux Wood Flooring Throughout



Enclosed Yards



Enclosed Large Balconies



Designer Cabinetry



Built In Bookshelves



Black Appliance Package



Arched Doorways



Community Amenities



Resident Computing Lounge



Fitness Center



Laundry Facility Onsite



Pool with Private Cabanas



Poolside Grill Station



Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen



Good Day/Evening Sunshine!



I am Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We are a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We have helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You will get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I am super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too.