Last updated September 14 2019

2902 Silverleaf Drive

2902 Silverleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2902 Silverleaf Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story Allendale Gem! - Looking for the perfect home? Then look no further! This home has what you're looking for! From it's updated kitchen and easy floor plan, to the ideal location near shopping and dining. Inside the home features updated bathrooms, vaulted ceilings in the living room and stainless appliances! Inquire quickly as this home won't last!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE4984976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

