Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking new construction

2836 Salado Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2011 Constructed Custom West Campus Home, Wood Floors, High-End Kitchen, Walk to UT, Detached Carport - This 2011 newly constructed 6 bed / 3.5 bath home is located in West Campus just west of The University of Texas at Austin. The unbelievable home features a very large living / dining area with tile floors, custom high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 sets of washer / dryer, gleaming wood floors in all the bedrooms, spacious upstairs bedrooms, and a two large double sink bathrooms upstairs. The exterior features a relaxing covered front porch and rear parking under the detached carport. Walk, bike, or bus to campus from this fabulous location.



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3659917)