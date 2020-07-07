All apartments in Austin
2836 Salado Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

2836 Salado Street

2836 Salado Street · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Salado Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
new construction
2836 Salado Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2011 Constructed Custom West Campus Home, Wood Floors, High-End Kitchen, Walk to UT, Detached Carport - This 2011 newly constructed 6 bed / 3.5 bath home is located in West Campus just west of The University of Texas at Austin. The unbelievable home features a very large living / dining area with tile floors, custom high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 sets of washer / dryer, gleaming wood floors in all the bedrooms, spacious upstairs bedrooms, and a two large double sink bathrooms upstairs. The exterior features a relaxing covered front porch and rear parking under the detached carport. Walk, bike, or bus to campus from this fabulous location.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3659917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Salado Street have any available units?
2836 Salado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 Salado Street have?
Some of 2836 Salado Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Salado Street currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Salado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Salado Street pet-friendly?
No, 2836 Salado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2836 Salado Street offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Salado Street offers parking.
Does 2836 Salado Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 Salado Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Salado Street have a pool?
No, 2836 Salado Street does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Salado Street have accessible units?
No, 2836 Salado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Salado Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Salado Street does not have units with dishwashers.

