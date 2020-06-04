All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD

2829 South Lakeline Boulevard · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2829 South Lakeline Boulevard, Austin, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
pool
volleyball court
Set your eyes on this community and you'll never look back! Leave your car at home! Everything you want and need is right outside your front door. The location is within walking distance to Lakeline Mall and the HEB Plaza in Cedar Park. The on-site amenities are spectacular and include a pet park, sand volleyball, a resort-style pool, game room, fitness center, clubhouse business center and much more. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD have any available units?
2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD have?
Some of 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD offer parking?
No, 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD has a pool.
Does 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 S. LAKELINE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
