All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd

2824 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2824 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
yoga
Working with me

Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. 

Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. 

FInd me on the internet! Austinwithalex (dot) com

Tired of back pain? Looking to get rich quick? Get that 10 pack abs? (6 pack is so last yeas) Looking to attract the super model partner of your dreams from those movies you like? Well, I'm hear to tell you that it's statistically probably that none of this will happen..

Unless...you get a sweet new East Austin apartment. Really. Sophisticated non paid off scientists that wear white coats have concluded that this specific apartment will make all of your infomercial like dreams come true. I know, turn down your critical thinking process and your brain and come check out this new wonderful apartment in East Austin of your dreams. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Impressive collection of studios, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes

Chef kitchens with peninsulas or islands, contemporary cabinetry, and exceptional quartz countertops

Two designer selected color schemes

Luxe stainless steel appliances to include French Door refrigerators

Designer lighting fixtures to include artisanal pendant lighting, contemporary track lighting, and modern ceiling fans with light kits

Washer and dryer provided in every home

Generous walk-in closets with additional onsite storage options

Glass walk-in showers

Nest thermostats

High-speed, fiber optic wired home

Energy efficiency: Central water heater + car charging

Sleek wood-style flooring

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Spacious poolscape consists of three pools, outdoor kitchen and TV lounge

12,000 s.f. for club room, Retro Game Lounge and private work spaces

Social Dining and Bar Area

Fitness and conditioning center with Fitness on Demand and separate yoga/pilates studio

TV lounge and dining room - perfect for entertaining

Off leash dog park

24-Hour package delivery lockers

Limited access gates

Private garages

Free WiFi in common areas

Adjacent to the Cap Metro Red-Line Station

Steps from running, biking, and dog walking trails

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd have any available units?
2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd have?
Some of 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd offers parking.
Does 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd has a pool.
Does 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Northhills Flats
3600 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity