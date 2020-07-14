2824 E Martin Luther King Blvd

Amenities

Working with me



Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.



Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.



FInd me on the internet! Austinwithalex (dot) com



Apartment Amenities



Impressive collection of studios, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes



Chef kitchens with peninsulas or islands, contemporary cabinetry, and exceptional quartz countertops



Two designer selected color schemes



Luxe stainless steel appliances to include French Door refrigerators



Designer lighting fixtures to include artisanal pendant lighting, contemporary track lighting, and modern ceiling fans with light kits



Washer and dryer provided in every home



Generous walk-in closets with additional onsite storage options



Glass walk-in showers



Nest thermostats



High-speed, fiber optic wired home



Energy efficiency: Central water heater + car charging



Sleek wood-style flooring



Community Amenities



Spacious poolscape consists of three pools, outdoor kitchen and TV lounge



12,000 s.f. for club room, Retro Game Lounge and private work spaces



Social Dining and Bar Area



Fitness and conditioning center with Fitness on Demand and separate yoga/pilates studio



TV lounge and dining room - perfect for entertaining



Off leash dog park



24-Hour package delivery lockers



Limited access gates



Private garages



Free WiFi in common areas



Adjacent to the Cap Metro Red-Line Station



Steps from running, biking, and dog walking trails



