Beautiful modern condo. Available with or without furniture. St. Edwards Univ and downtown less than 2 miles. Airport 10 minutes' drive. Walking distance to popular restaurants. Quiet community with easy access to 290, 71, 360 and MoPac. The community has a pool, picnic area, and a clubhouse, walking trails and a dog park. Two parking spots included. Unit comes with a garage. Pets allowed.