Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:09 PM

2802 Dancy Street

2802 Dancy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Dancy Street, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 3 bedroom with 2 full baths! Tilled backsplash, new appliances. Gleaming wood floors, new kitchen, and bathroom in this conveniently located home with access to major highways, shopping, and restaurants. This neighborhood can't be beaten with friendly neighbors and an A+ location. Walking distance to Manor Road Entertainment District, University of Texas Stadiums and quick access to I35 & Downtown areas! Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Dancy Street have any available units?
2802 Dancy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2802 Dancy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Dancy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Dancy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Dancy Street is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Dancy Street offer parking?
No, 2802 Dancy Street does not offer parking.
Does 2802 Dancy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Dancy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Dancy Street have a pool?
No, 2802 Dancy Street does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Dancy Street have accessible units?
No, 2802 Dancy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Dancy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 Dancy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Dancy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Dancy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
