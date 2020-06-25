2802 Dancy Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Updated 3 bedroom with 2 full baths! Tilled backsplash, new appliances. Gleaming wood floors, new kitchen, and bathroom in this conveniently located home with access to major highways, shopping, and restaurants. This neighborhood can't be beaten with friendly neighbors and an A+ location. Walking distance to Manor Road Entertainment District, University of Texas Stadiums and quick access to I35 & Downtown areas! Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.